In major reshuffle, Jordan PM moves to push IMF-led economic reforms
Jordan's Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz reshuffled a large part of his cabinet on Thursday, appointing a former palace advisor as finance minister to push forward with a mandate for economic reforms intended to spur growth in the debt-ridden country. The reshuffle was Razzaz's fourth since taking office almost a year and a half ago. It affected 11 ministries in all but left other key incumbents, notably the foreign affairs and interior ministers, unchanged.

As finance minister, he brought in Mohammad Al Ississ, a Harvard-educated economist and former palace advisor, in place of Ezzedin Kanakriyah. Al Ississ, who had been serving as a planning minister, will lead a team overseeing the three-year economic program agreed with the International Monetary Fund. It covers long-delayed structural reforms and will seek to cut public debt to 77 percent of GDP by 2021 from 94 percent now.

Ayman Safadi, a long-time adviser to the royal family, who has been leading Jordan's talks with Washington over its Middle East policy, remains as foreign minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

