Abrogation of Article 370 will safeguard future of J-K's children: Goyal

The revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status granted under Article 370 has ensured a safe future for the children of the region, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. The commerce and railway minister was speaking at the inaugural session of the 20th International Conference of the Chief Justices of the World here.

"With the revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and 35A, the Centre has ensured a safe and sound future for the children of newly formed union territories," Goyal said. He further said that gender justice can be ensured if governments, schools, the media and the judiciary around the world work collectively.

The international conference will be held from November 8 to 12 in Lucknow. Presidents, prime ministers, parliament speakers, ministers of justice, chief justices and judges of 70 countries, along with eminent journalists and legal luminaries will take part in the event organised by City Montessori School, Lucknow.

The experts from around the world will discuss issues like international terrorism, environment, gender equality, gender justice and ways and means to secure the future of children. Jagdish Gandhi, founder manager of City Montessori School said: "The assemblage of heads of the nations, chief justices, judges and peace promoters from so many countries on this common platform is indeed a sign that something good is about to happen, which would lead the humanity towards a new direction." PTI LLP HMP RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)