International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Families gather in Mexico from across U.S. to grieve slain Americans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 05:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 05:28 IST
UPDATE 4-Families gather in Mexico from across U.S. to grieve slain Americans
Mexico flag Image Credit: ANI

An American man whose grandchildren were slain in a massacre in Mexico demanded justice for other victims of the country's drug war on Thursday, as hundreds of relatives gathered from across the United States to honor the victims. Kenneth Miller lost his daughter-in-law and four grandchildren, all dual citizens, in an ambush in the northern border state of Sonora on Monday that killed nine people.

The attack on members of breakaway Mormon communities that settled in Mexico decades ago prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to urge Mexico and the United States to "wage war" together on the drug cartels. Fighting back tears before the first funeral for the victims, Miller said the family hoped its plight would draw attention to the thousands of victims in Mexico whose cases go unsolved as violence reaches record levels.

"This is happening because we are dual citizens," Miller said, referring to the Mexican government's support following the attack. "There are thousands in this country who have never received justice." Relatives gathered from both sides of the Mexico-U.S. border, family members said, including from Idaho, Utah, Arizona, North Dakota, Colorado and Iowa.

For those who drove, military and police escorted them in convoys of SUVs and pickup trucks from the border at Douglas, Arizona, for the four-hour drive south, mostly on dirt roads. At the funeral for Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and her sons Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2, in La Mora, a village in Sonora, mourners filled more than 500 chairs facing three simple wooden coffins built by family members.

Many sank their heads into their hands during the ceremony, during which family members delivered eulogies alongside floral displays that spelled out "MOM" in white daisies and "LOVE" in crimson roses. Dawna's mother, Karen Woolley, who said she resides in Utah but once lived in Mexico, spoke through tears about the loss of her daughter, one of her seven children.

"I can still hear her talking, saying 'Hi Mom, good morning!' You know? She will truly be missed, missed, missed," she said. The victims came from prominent local families, including the LeBarons, Millers and Langfords, who turned out in mutual support.

"We came prepared to sleep on the floor, in tents. Whatever is needed to support the families who died in this terrorist act," said Alex LeBaron, a former Mexican congressman. His cousin Rhonita Miller, 30, and her four young children, died in the attack, their bodies reduced to ash after their car went up in flames.

Nestled in the fertile valleys of the Sierra Madre mountains just south of the U.S. border, the oldest communities stem from the late 1800s, when upheaval over polygamy in the Utah-based church led to their founding. The settlements have marriage ties to others in the United States. The LeBarons, who came to Mexico in the early 20th century, now say they have more than 5,000 members.

Authorities and relatives say the killings appeared to be the work of the Juarez and the Sinaloa cartels, which fight for control of lucrative drug routes that run through the sparsely populated mountainous areas into the United States. Mexico has unleashed its military against cartels since 2006, but failed to reduce violence. Instead, the campaign has led to more killings as criminal groups splinter and fight among themselves.

Also Read: Mexico congratulates Bolivia's Morales on election 'victory'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

New initiative launched to support small businesses through guidance

A new initiative to better support small businesses through hands-on mentoring and advice has been launched by the Minister for Small Business.The first event in the Kiwi Business Boost series of regional workshops and online tools has been...

UPDATE 4-Trump must pay $2 million for misusing namesake charity - NY judge

A New York state judge on Thursday ordered U.S. President Donald Trump to pay 2 million for misusing his namesake charitable foundation, resulting in funds being used to advance his 2016 presidential campaign. Justice Saliann Scarpulla, of ...

PG&E falls into deeper hole in 3Q with USD 1.6 billion loss

New York, Nov 8 AP Pacific Gas Electric reported another huge loss on Thursday as the fallout from catastrophic wildfires blamed on its outdated transmission lines drive the bankrupt utility into a deeper hole. The company estimated its fa...

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts region of northwestern Iran

Irans state TV says a magnitude 5.9 earthquake has struck the northwest of the country. There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The report says the quake hit at 220 a.m. Friday in Irans East Azarbaijan province. It says the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019