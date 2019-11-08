International Development News
Top U.N. court will hear Ukraine vs Russia case

The United Nations' top court for disputes between states on Friday said it has jurisdiction to hear a case filed by Ukraine against Russia over Moscow's alleged support of pro-Russian separatists in the Crimea and eastern Ukraine.

In reading a summary of the ruling, Presiding Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf said conditions had been met for the case to be heard in full and rejected Russian objections to the court's jurisdiction.

