Ayodhya: Nirmohi Akhara is not a shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla, says SC
The Supreme Court on Saturday said in its verdict in the politically-sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya that the Nirmohi Akhara is not a shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Akhara's suit was barred by limitation.
The bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer further said that Ram Janmbhoomi is not a juristic person.
