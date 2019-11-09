International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong faces 24th weekend of protest day after student's death

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 10:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 10:57 IST
UPDATE 2-Hong Kong faces 24th weekend of protest day after student's death

Hong Kong protesters are planning a 24th straight weekend of pro-democracy rallies, including inside shopping malls across the Chinese-ruled city on Sunday, some of which have started peacefully in recent weeks and descended into violent chaos.

Protesters have also called for a general strike on Monday and for people to block public transport, calls that have come to nothing in the past. A rally originally planned for Saturday to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall was postponed. A "support martyrs" assembly is expected in the evening, likely focusing on protesters' demands for universal suffrage for the former British colony.

Police granted permission for the gathering at Tamar park, in front of central government offices, one of the rare approvals for a protest in recent weeks. Candlelight vigils mourning a student who died after a high fall during a rally in the early hours of Monday quickly spiralled into street fires and clashes between protesters and police on Friday.

Police fired one round of live ammunition to warn what they called "a large group of rioters armed with offensive weapons" who threw bricks at officers trying to clear street barricades in the Kowloon area on Friday night, police said in a statement. "The lives of the officers were under serious threat," said the statement, which was released early on Saturday.

The death of the student at a hospital on Friday is likely to fuel anger with the police, who are under pressure over accusations of excessive force as the territory grapples with its worst political crisis in decades. Chow Tsz-lok, 22, fell from the third to the second floor of a parking lot as protesters were being dispersed by police.

Students and young people have been at the forefront of the hundreds of thousands who have taken to the streets to seek greater democracy, among other demands, and rally against perceived Chinese meddling in the Asian financial hub. Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula, allowing it colonial freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, including an independent judiciary and the right to protest.

China denies interfering in Hong Kong and has blamed Western countries for stirring up trouble. Since June, protesters have thrown petrol bombs and vandalised banks, stores and metro stations. Police have fired rubber bullets, tear gas, water cannons and, in some cases, live ammunition.

Last weekend, anti-government protesters crowded a shopping mall in running clashes with police that saw a man slash people with a knife and bite off part of the ear of a politician. (Writing by Nick Macfie and Josh Smith; Editing by Christian Schmolinger)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Deep sleep can rewire stress and anxiety: Study

In William Shakespeares masterpiece Macbeth, he had it right when he referred to sleep as the balm of hurt minds. While a full night of slumber stabilizes emotions, a sleepless night can trigger up to 30 per cent rise in anxiety levels, a n...

Muslims have not adduced evidence they were in exclusive possession of dispute site: SC

Muslims have not adduced evidence they were in exclusive possession of dispute site SC....

I'm a 'shanti ka pujari': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls for peace ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Congress lawmaker Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said here on Saturday that all should abide by the order of the Supreme Court as he appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace and harmony post-Ayodhya verdict by the Apex Court. He sa...

Muslims were not in possession of outer courtyard of the site: SC

Muslims were not in possession of outer courtyard of the site SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019