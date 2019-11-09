International Development News
Development News Edition

Zafaryab Jilani uhappy with SC verdict, welcomed by deity Ram Lalla's lawyer

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 12:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 12:17 IST
Zafaryab Jilani uhappy with SC verdict, welcomed by deity Ram Lalla's lawyer
The Supreme Court Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board's Zafaryab Jilani on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, saying it has a lot of contradictions and they will seek a review of it. The apex court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"The Ayodhya verdict holds no value for us. We are dissatisfied with the verdict. It has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review," senio advocate Jilani said. After the verdict was pronounced by a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, lawyers were seen and heard shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' in the Supreme Court lawn.

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, who was the lawyer of deity Ram Lalla in the title dispute, welcomed the judgment, saying it is a victory for the people. "It is a very balanced judgment and it is a victory for the people of India," he said.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy tweeted, "Only when Lord Rama wanted, the green light for rebuilding the temple is being given. JaI Shri Ram." In one of the most important and most anticipated judgments in India's history, the bench put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

The Nirmohi Akhara said it has no regrets over the Supreme Court saying that it is not a 'shebait' of deity Ram Lalla. "We have no regrets on this because we were batting for Ram Lalla. The court has accepted Ram Lalla's side and with this, our motive was fulfilled," Nirmohi Akhara member Mahant Dharmdas told PTI.

The court has said in its verdict in the politically-sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya that the Nirmohi Akhara is not a she bait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo calls on Iran to provide IAEA inspectors rights, immunity

Washington USA, Nov 9 SputnikANI US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Friday called on Iran to provide inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA with their rights and immunity. On Wednesday, the Atomic Energy Organization...

All should accept decision with patience, seriousness and maintain harmony: Scindia

After Supreme Courts verdict on Ayodhya case, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia appealed that all should accept the decision with patience and seriousness and maintain harmony. I respect the verdict of the Supreme Court. All shoul...

Cong respects SC judgement in Ayodhya case, urges people to abide by secular values

The Congress on Saturday said it respects the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case and appealed to all parties and communities to abide by the secular values and maintain peace and harmony. In a statement after meeting of Congre...

Sandeep aims Tokyo Paralympics medal after winning gold in World Para Athletics

Indian para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary says he will target a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics after he won a gold in javelin F64 with a world record in the World Para Athletics Championships here. Sandeep hurled the javelin to a distance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019