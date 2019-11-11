International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Jordan's king tours enclave along Israel border after end of lease deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Amman
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 19:33 IST
UPDATE 1-Jordan's king tours enclave along Israel border after end of lease deal
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Jordan's King Abdullah paid his first visit on Monday to an enclave fringing its northern border with Israel a day after the expiry of a 25-year special regime that allowed Israeli farmers access to the area, official sources said.

The king on Sunday declared an end of the arrangement, which many Jordanians saw as a humiliation that perpetuated what they regarded as Israeli occupation of Jordanian territory. Under the 1994 Jordan-Israel peace treaty, two territories straddling the border were recognized as under Jordanian sovereignty but with special provisions allowing Israeli farmers to work the land without visas.

But in 2018, Jordan said it did not want to renew the arrangement, in what was widely seen as a sign of increasingly strained bilateral relations. Jordan is one of only two Arab states with a peace accord with Israel, and the neighbors have a long history of close security ties. But the treaty is unpopular in Jordan where there is strong support for Palestinians who seek the Israeli-occupied West Bank, bordering Jordan, for part of a future state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Sena claims "in-principle" backing from NCP,Cong for its govt but fails to get letters of support

The Shiv Sena on Monday claimed that the NCP and Congress have agreed in-principle to back its government without the BJP in Maharashtra but failed to get letters of support from the political rivals before the deadline set by the Governor...

Dutch court orders Facebook to pull financial fraud adverts

A Dutch court has ordered Facebook to remove advertisements that misuse the likeness of a local celebrity to promote fraudulent Bitcoin-related investments. Dutch tycoon John de Mol sued Facebook after he said it had failed to respond to re...

NHPC Q2 net profit up 33 pc at Rs 1,457 crore

State-run NHPC on Monday posted a 33 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,457.68 crore in the second quarter mainly due to higher revenues. Its consolidated net profit was Rs 1,093.22 crore in the quarter ended on September ...

Over 2.9L people visit Statue of Unity during Diwali vacations

The Gujarat government on Monday said over 2.91 lakh tourists visited the Statue of Unity during Diwali vacations over the last 10 days. It said the total number of visitors to the Sardar Patel Memorial since it was inaugurated on October ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019