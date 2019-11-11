International Development News
Development News Edition

Kuber crew member's widow given Rs 5L compensation: Guj to HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 20:32 IST
Kuber crew member's widow given Rs 5L compensation: Guj to HC

The Gujarat government on Monday informed the High Court that a monetary compensation of Rs 5 lakh was was paid to the widow of a crew member of fishing trawler 'MV Kuber', which was hijacked by terrorists who carried out the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008. The compensation, under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, was deposited in the bank account of Jashiben Bambhania, whose husband Rameshbhai Bambhania, a native of Una taluka in Gir-Somnath district, along with four other fishermen, was killed on the trawler.

The money was deposited by the local revenue officials of Gir-Somnath district by way of a fixed deposit having a lock-in period of three years in favour of Jashiben Bambhania. She will get quarterly interest on this deposit till the expiry of the lock-in period, the government informed the court of Justice Bhargav D Karia on Monday.

The body of MV Kuber's captain, Amarsinh Solanki, was found on the boat, while bodies of four others, including Bambhania, were missing. The boat was hijacked by Ajmal Kasab and other Pakistani terrorists in the Arabian Sea who used it to reach Mumbai.

Jashiben, a mother of four, had approached the Gujarat High Court in October seeking compensation from the government. In her plea, she claimed that since her husband's body was never found, authorities at the state and central levels were not ready to consider her husband dead and subsequently refused compensation.

Her petition said that, as per media reports, only the family of the captain of the trawler, whose body was found, was paid a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. While hearing the matter, Justice Karia had on October 22 had asked the Gujarat government to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to Jashiben in 48 hours.

Upon the state government's request, the deadline was extended till Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

ICC reprimands Bairstow for "audible obscenity"

Star England batsman Jonny Bairstow was on Monday reprimanded by the International Cricket Council ICC for his obscene reaction after being dismissed in the series-deciding T20I against New Zealand at Eden park in Auckland. Bairstow, who wa...

Jharkhand Cong leader dies

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Dubey died on Monday after a brief illness, party sources said. The 45-year-old leader, son of former Jharkhand minister and senior party leader Chandrasekhar Dubey, died at a private hospital here, party leader ...

Cold wave conditions prevail in most parts of J-K

Cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir with Srinagars maximum temperature settling at 3.4 degrees Celsius-- 14.5 degrees below normal during this part of the season, a MET department official said. Jammu, the wint...

Entire country rejoicing dilution of Article 370: Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said the entire country is rejoicing dilution of Article 370 relating to special status of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state as it was done through a democratic process, reflecting the desire and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019