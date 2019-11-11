International Development News
Development News Edition

MP: Lawyer files complaint over Owaisi's remarks on Ayodhya verdict

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 21:39 IST
MP: Lawyer files complaint over Owaisi's remarks on Ayodhya verdict

A private complaint was filed against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday at a court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for his remarks on the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict. The complainant, lawyer Sunil Verma, contended that Owaisi be prosecuted under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and relevant provisions of the IT Act.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) AK Gupta ordered Juni Indore police station to inquire into the complaint against the AIMIM chief and present a report by November 20. Verma told reporters that Owaisi had insulted the apex court by making "objectionable" comments on the verdict and had also tried to hurt religious sentiments.

"Owaisi, who is Lok Sabha MP and a barrister, should have observed restraint while commenting on the apex courts decision. But he made inflammatory statements about the verdict," Verma alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

IT Dept surveys onion traders in Maha, Delhi, others

The Income Tax Department on Monday surveyed Onion traders in Maharashtra, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh following reports of alleged hoarding of the commodity amid its skyrocketing prices, officials said. They said I-T sleuths checked account b...

Art 370 abrogation, ensuring peace after Ayodhya verdict reflect govt's decisiveness: Javadekar

The scrapping of Article 370, ensuring peace and communal harmony after the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya and opening of the Kartarpur corridor are the steps which demonstrate the Modi governments decisiveness, said Union Minister Prakas...

Putin, Merkel agree Ukraine should give special status to Donbass - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in a phone call on Monday that Ukraine should give the separatist-controlled Donbass region a special status set out in Ukrainian law, the Kremlin said.The leaders ...

Reports: NFL investigating Lions following Stafford scratch

Matthew Stafford was scratched with a back injury by the Detroit Lions before Sundays game at Chicago, and the NFL is looking into when the team knew its quarterback wouldnt be able to go against the Bears, according to multiple reports on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019