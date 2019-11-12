El Salvador urges coastal population to higher ground on tsunami warning

El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele on Monday urged the Central American country's coastal population to move to higher ground after the U.S. embassy in the country said a Department of Defense aircraft had spotted a potential tsunami off the coast.

"DOD aircraft observed possible tsunami approx 600 miles from El Sal - Nicaragua border. Personnel in the area should move to higher ground," the U.S. embassy in El Salvador said in its tweet.

