Catalan parliament defies Spanish court with motion on self-determination

  • Reuters
  • Barcelona
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 14:59 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 14:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Catalonia's regional parliament approved on Tuesday a non-binding motion expressing the will to exercise self-determination, defying a warning from Spain's Constitutional Court.

The motion calls for political action but has no legal effect, a parliament spokeswoman told Reuters. Catalan pro-independence parties hold a majority in the chamber.

The Spanish court has warned that Catalan lawmakers would face legal consequences if they pushed forward with the motion, which said the parliament expressed the "will to exercise in a concrete way the right of self-determination and to respect the will of the Catalan people."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

