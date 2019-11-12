International Development News
Development News Edition

SC likely to hear soon appeal challenging proceedings against CII president Kirloskar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 15:56 IST
SC likely to hear soon appeal challenging proceedings against CII president Kirloskar

The Supreme Court is likely to hear soon an appeal challenging the criminal proceedings initiated against CII president Vikram Kirloskar and others by a Karnataka trial court in an alleged land grabbing case. A division bench of justices Indu Malhotra and R Subhash Reddy, who had earlier stayed the proceedings, in September issued notice to complainant Sri Muniyappa, who is based in Bengaluru.

The appeal has been filed by Kirloskar and others against the Karnataka High Court's July 3 order which had upheld a trial court's decision of issuing summons to them while taking cognisance of the complaint. The trial court in 2016 after going through the detailed police report concluded that there was no case made out against Kirloskar for cheating, forgery, using forged documents, conspiracy or criminal intimidation.

However, the magistrate noted that there was prima facie material against Kirloskar and others to book them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for unlawful assembly, possessing deadly weapons, rioting, criminal trespassing, damaging property and causing hurt by dangerous weapons. The high court held that the trial court judge has assigned proper reasons to take cognisance of the offence.

The petitioners in the apex court have challenged the high court order and sought quashing of the case . Muniyappa had filed a private complaint against the six accused persons on the allegation that a property comprised in Survey No.71, Chalti No.40, measuring 10 acres 39 guntas was originally owned by his great grandfathers Honna and Nanja.

The said lands were granted to them by the government as they belonged to Scheduled Caste-Adi Karnataka (Balagai caste). They did not encumber the said property during their life time.

However, the respondent/complainant came to know that the revenue records of these properties were mutated in the name of the directors of Kirloskar Systems Limited. In the complaint, it was stated that the accused persons in active collusion with others have created documents as "the land bearing survey No.71 is created as land bearing survey No.53/1 etc." and got changed their names in all revenue records.

The complaint was referred for investigation and the court was of the opinion that there was prima facie material to take cognisance and to proceed against the petitioners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UK’s Labour Party steps in to counter anti-India stance over Kashmir

Britains opposition Labour Party has stepped in to counter its perceived anti-India stance to urge that the Kashmir issue not be allowed to divide communities in the UK in the lead up to the December 12 general election, in the wake of prot...

Will urge PM Modi to prevail upon Pak for opening more Gurudwaras for Indian Sikhs: Amarinder Singh

During the celebrations of the 550th Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Devji, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that he would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevail upon Pakistan for opening more historic...

Bhima Koregaon case: Court rejects Gautam Navlakha's plea seeking exemption from arrest

Activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, could be arrested anytime as a city court here on Tuesday rejected his application seeking three more days exemption from arrest. The court has already rejected his antic...

Shiv Sena moves SC over Maha Guv's decision not to give time for forming govt

Amid an ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Tuesday filed a plea in the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyaris decision not to extend the time given to it to prove its ability to form the government in the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019