International Development News
Development News Edition

EU court rules goods from Israeli settlements must be labelled

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:08 IST
EU court rules goods from Israeli settlements must be labelled
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The EU's top court ruled on Tuesday that goods from Israeli settlements must be labeled as produced in occupied territory, a decision hailed by Palestinians and condemned by Israel, which said it would try to persuade countries to ignore it.

The Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice said labels must not imply that goods produced in the occupied territory came from Israel itself. Labels must "prevent consumers from being misled as to the fact that the State of Israel is present in the territories concerned as an occupying power and not as a sovereign entity", the court said.

The case focused on a winery in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, but the court referred to all territory Israel captured in the 1967 war, including East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, both of which Israel has annexed, as well as the West Bank. As well as wine, Israeli farmers grow and package herbs, fruits, and vegetables in the territories, many of which have been exported to the EU and labeled as "Product of Israel".

Israel's foreign ministry said it "strongly rejects" the ruling "which serves as a tool in the political campaign against Israel". Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he would work with foreign ministers of EU countries to prevent its implementation. "The ruling's entire objective is to single out and apply a double standard against Israel. There are over 200 ongoing territorial disputes across the world, yet the ECJ has not rendered a single ruling related to the labeling of products originating from these territories," the ministry said.

Saeb Erekat, the Palestinian chief negotiator, welcomed the ruling and called on all EU countries to "implement what is a legal and political obligation". OBSTACLE

Palestinians want to establish a state on territory occupied by Israel since 1967. They argue that settlements on occupied land are an unlawful violation of the Geneva conventions and multiple U.N. resolutions. Israel denies that its settlements break international law. In its ruling, the EU court said settlements involved the transfer of Israelis outside the state's territory "in violation of the rules of general international humanitarian law".

As a result, failing to inform EU consumers they were potentially buying goods produced in settlements denies them access to "ethical considerations and considerations relating to the observance of international law", it said. Human Rights Watch, which monitors Israel's activities in the occupied territories, said the court decision was an important step towards EU member states not participating "in the fiction that illegal settlements are part of Israel".

"European consumers are entitled to be confident that the products they purchase are not linked to serious violations of international humanitarian law," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Info Edge posts net loss of Rs 111.8 cr in Sep qtr

Info Edge India, which runs job portal naukri.com, on Tuesday reported a wider net loss of Rs 111.8 crore for the September 2019 quarter. The companys net loss stood at Rs 40.7 crore in the year-ago period, Info Edge said in a regulatory fi...

It's official: Sena to work with NCP, Cong for govt formation

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Congress, the NCP and his party will work out a formula for formation of the government in Maharashtra facing political uncertainty for nearly three weeks now. Attacking the BJP over its...

Crisil Q3 net jumps 16% to Rs 105 cr

Leading rating agency Crisil has reported a 16.77 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 105.1 crore in September quarter as against Rs 90 crore in the year-ago period. For the nine months ended September 30, the agency reported a marginal dip ...

UPDATE 1-Catalan parliament presses case for independence, more protests planned

Catalonias parliament pressed its case for secession from Spain on Tuesday, two days after a national election, while French riot police fired tear gas at Catalan protesters to try to unblock a major border crossing.Defying a warning of leg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019