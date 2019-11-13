International Development News
Development News Edition

Two-year-old daughter of Islamic State detainee is Ireland's main concern -minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 03:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 02:54 IST
Two-year-old daughter of Islamic State detainee is Ireland's main concern -minister
Image Credit: Flickr

An Irish citizen aligned to Islamic State who is set to be deported from Turkey has the right to return to Ireland but the government's main concern is for the safe repatriation of her two-year-old daughter, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday. Turkey began deporting foreign citizens linked to Islamic State on Monday, starting a programme to repatriate detainees following its offensive last month against U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria.

Coveney confirmed that Lisa Smith and her daughter were the two Irish citizens identified by Ankara for deportation. Dublin has said for months that it has a responsibility to find a way to bring Smith back to Ireland after she became aligned to the militant group in Syria. Smith has said in media interviews that she wished to return home.

"The Taoiseach (prime minister) and I have always been clear that the adult in question, as an Irish citizen, is entitled to consular assistance and has the right to return to Ireland," Coveney told parliament, confirming Smith's identity. "My primary concern is a two-year-old little girl who in my view, as an Irish citizen, we have an obligation to protect and that is what is driving all of this."

Turkey said on Monday it had deported two captives from Islamic State, a German and an American, and that 23 others to be deported in coming days were all European. Ankara says it has captured 287 militants in northeast Syria and already holds hundreds more Islamic State suspects. It has accused European countries of being too slow to take back citizens who travelled to fight in the Middle East.

The Kurdish YPG, the main element of the Syrian Democratic Forces against Islamic State, has kept thousands of jihadists in jails in northeast Syria and overseen camps where relatives of fighters have sought shelter. Ankara views the YPG as a terrorist group. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has previously said that a security assessment would need to be carried out to ensure that Smith "does not become a threat to life and limb in Ireland."

Coveney said Dublin had been working for some time with a range of partners to assess options for returning both citizens to Ireland and that defence force personnel were recently sent to support its embassy in Turkey and not to extract Smith, as some media reports suggested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Musk says Tesla's first European production plant will be in Berlin

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric-car maker is going to build a new vehicle factory as well as an engineering and design center in the German capital, Berlin.He said in an awards ceremony in Germany th...

'Dreamers,' Democrats rally behind DACA as U.S. top court mulls program's fate

Immigrants known as Dreamers and senior Democrats rallied behind the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on Tuesday as the U.S. Supreme Court considered whether to let President Donald Trump end it.Hundreds of demonstra...

Paris protest disrupts Polanski film debut over rape accusations

Protesters disrupted the first screening in France of Roman Polanskis new film on Tuesday, following the publication of a new rape accusation against the French-Polish director. A group of about 40 activists blocked the screening of the Fre...

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bolsonaro to quit divided PSL party, found new one

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will quit his fractious right-wing Social Liberal Party PSL and start a new one by March 2020, PSL lawmakers Daniel Silveira and Bia Kicis said on Tuesday after meeting with the president.The PSL, which Bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019