Australian High Court set to hear ex-Vatican treasurer's sex offences appeal
Australia's High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear former Vatican treasurer George Pell's final appeal to overturn his conviction for sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys. Pell, who is in jail serving a six-year sentence handed down by a lower court in March, turned to the High Court after a first appeal upheld his conviction.
The appeal has been referred to a full bench of five or seven judges, with the hearing on the appeal expected in March 2020 at the earliest, a court spokesman said.
