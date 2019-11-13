International Development News
Development News Edition

INX Media case: Delhi court extends Chidambaram's judicial custody till Nov 27

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:06 IST
A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram till November 27 in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order after the senior Congress leader was produced before the court through video conference due to lawyers' strike in the district courts.

The ED moved an application seeking extension of custody which was allowed by the court. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and is currently in the ED custody in a related money laundering matter.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money-laundering case in this regard in 2017.

The ED had taken him into custody on October 16 this year.

