International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Time's Up new CEO says bosses waking up to risks of 'toxic' workplaces

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:12 IST
UPDATE 1-Time's Up new CEO says bosses waking up to risks of 'toxic' workplaces
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bosses are starting to realize the economic and reputational risks of "toxic" workplaces, said the new head of the Time's Up anti-sexual harassment movement, with discrimination against women costing trillions to the global economy. Tina Tchen, who served as an assistant to President Barack Obama and was Michelle Obama's chief of staff, said any effort to build fairer economies without tackling gender inequality in workplaces was "doomed to failure".

"Management needs to be judged on the quality of their workplace culture in the same way they are judged on their profit and loss statements," Tchen said on Wednesday at the opening of Trust Conference, a two-day event hosted by the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "Sexual harassment is a symptom – it is a symptom that happens when our workplaces are fundamentally unequal and unfair," added Tchen, who took over Times Up this month.

Time's Up emerged in the wake of the 2017 Harvey Weinstein scandal and ensuing #MeToo movement when women took to social media to talk about their experiences of sexual harassment. The disgraced movie mogul faces trial in January for rape and predatory assault - charges he denies.

Time's Up launched in early 2018 backed by hundreds of entertainment figures including actresses Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, and Meryl Streep. It has expanded to Britain. Tchen said the wider campaign for women's rights in the workplace had reached a "critical juncture".

"I've not seen a time like this before when so many people are having this conversation," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation ahead of the conference. She hoped to see Time's Up's work extend to South America and countries like India and Pakistan.

"Gender discrimination really transcends all boundaries, regardless of geography, race, religion," she said. "It's an age-old issue that's going to take us more than a few years to attack, but I do think we are in a moment where there is an awareness of the problem, and of how it is holding us back collectively."

She cited a 2015 study by the McKinsey Global Institute which estimated up to $28 trillion could be added to global annual GDP by 2025 if women played an identical role in labor markets to that of men. BACKLASH

Tchen, 63, who raised her two children as a single parent while forging a high-flying career as a lawyer, said it had often been a struggle to get CEOs to focus on issues like discrimination and harassment, but this was changing. "Employers are more acutely aware of not only the positives of having workers who stay longer and are more committed but of the downside risk to their whole enterprise if they have a toxic work environment," she added.

Last year Tchen co-founded the Time's Up Legal Defence Fund which provides legal and public relations support for victims of sexual harassment, most of them in low-paid employment. So far it has connected over 3,700 people to attorneys. Although the United States outlawed sexual harassment three decades ago, up to 85% of women have faced it at work, according to a study by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Tchen said no industry was immune, with complaints coming from retail to manufacturing, law, and academia. She was keen to see an end to nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) - so-called gagging orders - used to muzzle victims of discrimination and harassment when reaching settlements.

"This has led to the continued silence and hiding of this issue," Tchen said. "That's why employers don't learn that they've got a problem employee."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Disqualified MLAs will join BJP on Thursday: K'taka CM, deputy

Hours after the Supreme Court on Wednesday paved the way for the disqualified Congress-JDS legislators in Karnataka to contest the December 5 assembly bypolls, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan C N said...

''Rang De Basanti' helping students learn Hindi in Ukraine'

Rang De Basantis portrayal of rebellious Indian youth combined with its history-driven plot makes the 2006 film an apt education tool for students learning Hindi in Ukraine, said Ukrainian professor of Hindi Yuri Botvinkin. Over the year...

It was a fight for our right, not land: Jamiat chief on Ayodhya case

Maulana Arshad Madani, head of prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind JUEH, on Wednesday said the community pursued the Ayodhya case for 70 years not because of land but for its right. He also said a decision on filing a review petition ...

Four killed, 5 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Kishtwar

Four people were killed and five others injured when a vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district on Wednesday, officials said. The vehicle, carrying pilgrims from Palmar to the Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019