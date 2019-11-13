HC grants conditional bail to environment activist in rape case

The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to an environment activist in a rape case, directing him to appear before police once in every two days, and dismissed his claim that he was he was abducted as a "cock-and-bull story". Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench directed Mugilan alias Shanmugam to appear before the Karur District CB-CID police once in every two days at 10.30am. He also directed Mugilan to execute a bond for Rs 10,000 with two sureties each for alike sum.

On breach of the bail condition, the magistrate is entitled to take appropriate action against the petitioner, the judge said. The activist, who had gone missing for a few months before being traced in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh in July, was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police on the charges of raping a 37-year old woman after promising to marry her and cheating her.

The judge rejected the affidavit of Mugilan, wherein he had stated he was abducted on February 15 this year and released on July 6, saying it was a "cock-and-bull story". The judge said he was granting conditional bail to Mugilan, noting his proclivity to vanish.

The judge also said he was not impressed with the de facto complainant who accused Mugilan of having sexual relationship with her and cheating her. The complainant is a highly qualified person, she knew the marital status of Mugilan and they had consensual relationship which dated back to 2017, the judge said, adding she chose to file a complaint in 2019.

Mugilan had led several protests including one against the Sterlite Copper Smelter unit in Thootukudi.

