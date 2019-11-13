International Development News
Development News Edition

London forex trader accuses Citigroup of unfair dismissal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 20:57 IST
London forex trader accuses Citigroup of unfair dismissal
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A former top Citigroup trader, who was fired in 2014 but acquitted of foreign exchange-rigging charges after a trial in New York, told a London employment tribunal he was unfairly dismissed despite being in the "eye of the storm" at the time.

Rohan Ramchandani, who headed European spot forex trading, has already filed a $112 million-plus case against Citigroup in New York, alleging the bank framed him by making false and malicious statements to U.S. prosecutors after sacking him. Citigroup, which has paid more than $2 billion in fines and civil settlements to date over forex allegations, says it will vigorously contest Ramchandani's claims.

"Individual accountability continues to be important to Citi, and for that reason, we are disputing Ramchandani's request for compensation, reinstatement, and re-engagement at the employment tribunal," it said in a statement. The former Citigroup veteran, who says he first heard of his dismissal when his manager phoned him on holiday in India, told the East London tribunal on Wednesday he had had no opportunity to explain potentially confusing or misleading electronic chats.

Ramchandani conceded that his name was bandied about in news reports in 2013 as British and U.S. authorities honed in on allegations of price-fixing in the $6.6 trillion-per-day currency markets. But he told the tribunal: "I do not accept it was fair for me to put me on leave when the bank said there were issues about my chats (electronic communications)."

Ramchandani alleges he was fired without a disciplinary process and was given no right of appeal. The former trader, whose annual pay stood at around 1.0 million pounds, is seeking a pay-out of around 80,000 pounds ($102,000) and either his old job back or a comparable role. But if the court agrees he should be reinstated or re-engaged in a different role, he is eligible for compensation equal to the pay and benefits he would have accrued if he had not been dismissed.

The former London-based trader was one of three who were members of electronic chatrooms in which dealers were alleged to have shared sensitive client order information. A global investigation into alleged forex manipulation, that kicked off in 2013, resulted in some of the world's biggest banks paying fines of more than $11 billion. Dozens of traders were fired.

Citibank, which says Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) watchdog prohibited it from sharing information with Ramchandani about chats it had identified as concerning, has conceded that his dismissal was "procedurally unfair". But it alleges that senior managers "were clear that his conduct had precipitated an irreparable breakdown in trust and confidence".

($1 = 0.7815 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-'Low-rent Ukrainian sequel:' Quotes and reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

Wednesday marked a new and unparalleled chapter in Donald Trumps tumultuous presidency, as a Democratic-led impeachment probe in the U.S. Congress went public with televised hearings into allegations about Trumps dealings with Ukraine.The f...

NFL arranges workout to let Kaepernick audition for teams

The National Football League has invited Colin Kaepernick to audition for teams at a special workout on Saturday, opening the possibility that the former quarterback could return to football three years after his protests against racial inj...

BRIEF-Royal Mail Says High Court Ruled That CWU's Postal Ballot Of Co Employees For Industrial Action Was "Unlawful"

Royal Mail PLC ROYAL MAIL CONFIRMS HIGH COURT INJUNCTION CONFIRMS HIGH COURT HAS RULED THAT CWUS POSTAL BALLOT OF ROYAL MAIL EMPLOYEES FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION WAS UNLAWFUL ROYAL MAILS APPLICATION TO HIGH COURT DID NOT APPLY TO EMPLOYEES WIT...

BJP bracing for rebellion in bypoll-bound constituencies in

Ruling BJP in Karnataka is staring at rebellion in a few of the bypoll-bound assembly constituencies amid indications that several of the 17 disqualified Congress and JDS MLAs who are set to join the party might get tickets to contest the D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019