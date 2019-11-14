International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-One of China's richest men named in Hikvision securities probe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 10:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 10:26 IST
UPDATE 3-One of China's richest men named in Hikvision securities probe
Image Credit: ANI

China's securities regulator is investigating one of the country's richest men for alleged violation of disclosure rules as a director of U.S.-blacklisted surveillance camera giant Hikvision, the company said.

Directors Gong Hongjia and Hu Yangzhong had been named as suspects and would cooperate with the investigation by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the firm said in a filing to the stock exchange on Wednesday. It did not provide any detail of the alleged violations. Gong is a Hikvision vice chairman and the firm's largest individual shareholder with a 13.4% stake, according to Refinitiv data. The Forbes China rich list puts his net worth at $9 billion, making him the 26th-richest person in the country.

Hu is the general manager of Hikvision, the world's biggest supplier of video surveillance systems, and is ranked by Forbes as the 265th wealthiest person in China with a net worth of $1.5 billion. Reuters was not immediately able to reach the two directors, whose whereabouts are unknown.

Hikvision shares fell as much as 4.5% on Thursday while the broader market was up 0.3%. Two sources familiar with the matter said the allegation pertained to how some details of an employee bonus plan not been declared.

The investigation concerned the "mentioned board member individuals" and not the company, a Hikvision spokeswoman said. She declined to comment on whether it was related to a bonus plan. "Hikvision performs information disclosure obligations strictly in accordance with regulatory requirements," the spokeswoman said.

The commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Hikvision was one of eight firms added to a U.S. blacklist in October aimed at punishing Beijing for its treatment of Muslim minorities in the north-western region of Xinjiang.

The firm allegedly provided equipment to police throughout Xinjiang, where China has been accused by Washington of repression, arbitrary detention and mass surveillance of the Muslim minority. Andrew Davenport, chief operating officer of Washington-based risk consultancy RWR Advisory, said he did not think the investigation would immediately worsen perceptions of the firm in the United States given Washington was mainly concerned about data and cybersecurity.

"I don't think the possible financial misdeeds of leadership are seen as the real problem the company is carrying around with it," he said, adding however that so far little was known about the allegations. "We're used to seeing Chinese officials crack down on the leading figures of Chinese companies for various political and other reasons."

In May, the CSRC said it was working to improve the quality of China's listed firms after a series of disclosures stoked investor concerns over poor governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Even without Davis, Lakers rout Warriors

LeBron James had 23 points, 12 assists and six rebounds in three quarters, and the Los Angeles Lakers coasted to a 120-94 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Los Angeles center JaVale McGee finished with 18 p...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. SGT

Anti-government protesters paralyzed parts of Hong Kong for a fourth day on Thursday, forcing school closures and blocking highways and other transport links to disrupt the financial hub amid a marked escalation of violence.CAMBODIA-POLITIC...

International Diabetes Federation: Latest Figures Show 463 Million People Now Living With Diabetes Worldwide as Numbers Continue to Rise

On World Diabetes Day, the International Diabetes Federation IDF is releasing new figures that highlight the alarming growth in the prevalence of diabetes around the world. 38 million more adults are now estimated to be living with diabete...

German automation talent powers Musk's battery move to Europe

To unclog bottlenecks last year at his Tesla Inc plant in California, Elon Musk flew in six planeloads of new robots and equipment from Germany to speed up battery production for its Model 3.Now the Tesla CEO is trying to tap that German au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019