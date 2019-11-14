International Development News
Development News Edition

Court defers judgement in Muzaffarpur shelter home case due to lawyers' strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 12:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 12:28 IST
Court defers judgement in Muzaffarpur shelter home case due to lawyers' strike

A Delhi court on Thursday deferred by a month its judgement in the case of alleged sexual and physical assault of several girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha deferred the verdict till December 12 as the accused, who are currently lodged in Tihar central jail, could not be brought to court premises due the ongoing lawyers' strike in all six district courts in the national capital.

The court had earlier framed various charges, including criminal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault, against 20 people in the case. Former Bihar People's Party MLA Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the case, was charged under provisions of the POCSO Act, including Section 6 (aggravated sexual assault).

The offence carries a punishment of minimum 10 years and maximum of life imprisonment. The accused include employees of his shelter home and Bihar department of social welfare officials.

The matter had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Chronology of events in Rafale fighter jets deal case

Following is the chronology of events in the Rafale fighter jets deal in which the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected review petitions against its verdict giving clean chit to the Narendra Modi government -Dec 30, 2002 Defence Procurement P...

Former Speaker Kanwarpal Gujjar, BJP legislator Mool Chand Sharma, Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala take oath as cabinet ministers.

Former Speaker Kanwarpal Gujjar, BJP legislator Mool Chand Sharma, Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala take oath as cabinet ministers....

Mindteck Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30 2019

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire IndiaMindteck India Limited BSE 517344 and NSE MINDTECK, a global technology company, today reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.The companys consolidat...

Russia sets up helicopter base in northern Syria - Defence Ministry TV channel

Russia has begun setting up a helicopter base in the north-eastern Syrian city of Qamishli, the Russian Defence Ministrys Zvezda TV channel said on Thursday.The new base will be protected by surface-to-air missile systems, according to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019