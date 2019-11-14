International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Four killed, 52 wounded in Baghdad protests - police, medics

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 15:00 IST
UPDATE 2-Four killed, 52 wounded in Baghdad protests - police, medics
Image Credit: Flickr

Iraqi security forces killed at least four people on Thursday and wounded more than 50 as they tried to push protesters further back to their main camp in central Baghdad, police and medical sources said.

On Thursday morning, three protesters died after tear gas canisters directly struck them in the head and another died in hospital from wounds from a stun bomb fired by security forces, the sources said. Security forces used live rounds, rubber bullets and fired tear gas canisters in a bid to disperse hundreds of protesters gathered near Tahrir Square, a Reuters cameraman said.

At least half of the wounded protesters had injuries sustained from live ammunition, police and medical sources said. The others were taken to hospital having choked on tear gas, or were struck by rubber bullets, the sources said.

The square has been the epicenter of the country's anti-government protests for weeks. Security forces increased the use of tear gas, rubber bullets and live fire came after two days of relative calm.

More than 300 people have been killed since the protests in Baghdad and the south of the country started in early October, driven by discontent over economic hardship and corruption. Demonstrations were also taking place in several locations in southern Iraq. Protesters on late Wednesday set fire to local officials' houses in the town of Gharraf, 25 km (15 miles) north of the southern city of Nassiriya, security sources said.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's government has taken some measures to try to quell the unrest, including handouts to the poor and creating more job opportunities for college graduates. But it has failed to keep up with the growing demands of demonstrators who are now calling for an overhaul of Iraq's sectarian political system and the departure of its entire ruling elite.

The unrest is among the biggest and most complex challenges to the current ruling elite since it took power after the U.S. invasion and the toppling of Saddam Hussein in 2003. Since putting down an insurgency by Islamic State in 2017, Iraq has enjoyed two years of comparative stability. But despite its oil wealth, many people live in poverty with limited access to clean water, electricity, healthcare or education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Suspect arrested over shooting of Dutch soccer player Maynard - ANP news

Dutch authorities said on Thursday they had arrested a suspect in the killing of professional soccer player Kelvin Maynard, news agency ANP reported. Defender Maynard, 32, died when two assailants on a motorbike opened fire on his car in Se...

SDM Manali issues warning following heavy snowfall

The sub-divisional magistrate of Manali on Thursday instructed the police in the Marhi area to get all vehicles back to Gulaba to avoid being stuck at the Rohtang pass, due to heavy snowfall in the area. Earlier today Rohtang Pass and Marhi...

Dr Reddy's forays into nutrition segment; launches diabetic-

Dr Reddys forays into nutrition segment launches diabetic- friendly drink Hyderabad, Nov 14 PTI Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd on Thursday announced entry into the nutrition segment with the launch of Celevida in India. It is a first-of-its-k...

MMTC shares tumble over 7 pc on loss in Q2

Shares of MMTC on Thursday plunged over 7 per cent after the company reported a loss of Rs 47.78 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. MMTCs scrip declined 7.11 per cent to close at Rs 17.65 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019