Two SAA unions to challenge airline's jobs cut plan in court

  • Reuters
  • Cape Town
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 17:11 IST
  • Created: 14-11-2019 16:45 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Two unions at South African Airways (SAA) representing about 2,500 employees said on Thursday they would go to the labor court to block the state airline's plan to cut 900 jobs.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) said in a statement it was approaching the Labour Court to force SAA to comply with Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, which set out the steps and the consultations a company must follow during retrenchments.

A second union, the Aviation Union of Southern Africa (AUSA) said it would join the labor court application, as well as seek to be part of deadlocked wage talks, although the two unions will not take part in a strike planned for Friday.

