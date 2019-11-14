International Development News
EU executive launches legal case against Britain for failing to name new commissioner

  Reuters
  Brussels
  14-11-2019
  • Created: 14-11-2019 22:39 IST
The European Union's executive on Thursday launched a legal case against Britain for failing to name a representative for the new European Commission that is due to take over from Dec. 1.

"The European Commission has today sent a letter of formal notice to the United Kingdom for breaching its EU Treaty obligations by not suggesting a candidate for the post of EU Commissioner," the executive Commission said in a statement.

It gave London until Nov.22 to respond.

