EU executive launches legal case against Britain for failing to name new commissioner
The European Union's executive on Thursday launched a legal case against Britain for failing to name a representative for the new European Commission that is due to take over from Dec. 1.
"The European Commission has today sent a letter of formal notice to the United Kingdom for breaching its EU Treaty obligations by not suggesting a candidate for the post of EU Commissioner," the executive Commission said in a statement.
It gave London until Nov.22 to respond.
