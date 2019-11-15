International Development News
Development News Edition

Executors of Jeffrey Epstein's estate propose victim compensation fund

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 03:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 03:45 IST
Executors of Jeffrey Epstein's estate propose victim compensation fund
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The executors of the estate of Jeffrey Epstein said on Thursday they had asked a judge to approve the creation of a proposed fund to compensate women the financier was accused of having sexually abused.

The executors, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, said in a statement that the fund would create a "voluntary, confidential, non-adversarial alternative to litigation." Epstein, 66, died by hanging himself in his Manhattan jail cell on Aug. 10, two days after signing a will and putting his estimated $577 million estate into a trust. He had been arrested in July on federal sex trafficking charges, to which he pleaded not guilty.

His estate is facing about a dozen lawsuits from women who say Epstein sexually abused them, many while they were underage. The proposed compensation fund, which must be approved by a U.S. Virgin Islands court, would be overseen by administrators including Jordana Feldman and Kenneth Feinberg, who have worked on compensation funds for victims affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York.

Women who choose not to take part in the program would still be allowed to pursue their claims against the estate in court, according to Thursday's statement. It was not immediately clear how much money would be available for the victim compensation fund. Attorney Roberta Kaplan, who represents one of the women suing the estate, expressed skepticism of the plan.

"Given that this latest fund was launched without our input or consent, we will keep an open mind because we are supportive of attempts to fairly compensate these survivors, but both the estate and the new administrators have a lot to prove," she said in a press release. "If the estate is placing all estate assets into the claims program for victims, then it is a step in the right direction," Brad Edwards, who represents multiple alleged victims, said in an email. "In the meantime, we intend to get the filed cases to trial quickly. Either way, justice for our clients, without delay, is our goal."

Following his July 6 arrest, Epstein pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges involving dozens of underage girls at his mansions on Manhattan's Upper East Side and in Palm Beach, Florida, over several years. He had escaped federal prosecution by pleading guilty in 2008 to Florida state prostitution charges, an agreement now widely considered too lenient.

The financier once counted U.S. President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton as friends. They have not been accused of wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Apple Hires Pro-Trump Lobbyist As It Tries To Avoid Tariffs On iPhone Parts And Other Products- CNBC

Nov 14 Reuters - APPLE HIRES PRO-TRUMP LOBBYIST AS IT TRIES TO AVOID TARIFFS ON IPHONE PARTS AND OTHER PRODUCTS - CNBC APPLE HAS TAPPED LONGTIME TRUMP ALLY JEFFREY MILLER TO LOBBY ON ITS BEHALF - CNBC, CITING A LOBBYING REGISTRATION FORM So...

Hurricane Dorian swept swimming cows 2 miles to North Carolina beach

Three cows have been spotted beachcombing on a remote barrier island on North Carolinas Outer Banks, swept to an unlikely grazing spot when Hurricane Dorian whipped waves powerful enough to carry them two miles 3.22 km from their home.One o...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Kane treble as England demolish Montenegro to book Euro 2020 spot

Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England booked their place in the finals of Euro 2020 as group winners with a crushing 7-0 victory over Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.England lead Group A on 18 points with one game re...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer outclasses Djokovic to reach semi-finals

Roger Federer lit up the O2 Arena with a dazzling 6-4 6-3 defeat of Novak Djokovic to hand the Serb an early ATP Finals exit and wreck his bid to end the year ranked number one. In the 49th meeting between the two great rivals, Federer snap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019