CJI Gogoi sits in bench for last time
Outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi sat on the bench for the last time in court number 1 of the Supreme Court on Friday. Court number 1 of the apex court in the courtroom of the Chief Justice of India.
Justice Gogoi sat in the bench with chief justice-designate S A Bobde for just four minutes, during which Supreme Court Bar Association president Rakesh Khanna expressed gratitude on behalf of the Bar to the chief justice. Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
