Lithuania pardons Russians spies, may pave way for swap with Russia and Norway

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Friday pardoned two Russian citizens sentenced for spying in a move that could pave the way for a three-way spy swap between Russia, Norway, and Lithuania.

Lithuanian news agency BNS reported last month that Moscow, Oslo, and Vilnius were discussing exchanging two Russians jailed in Lithuania, two Lithuanians sentenced for spying in Russia, and Norwegian, Frode Berg, who has in jail in Russia for spying.

Russia also said on Friday it would review in the near future a pardon request submitted by Berg, the RIA news agency reported.

