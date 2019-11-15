International Development News
Delhi HC denies bail to Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case

  New Delhi
  Updated: 15-11-2019 14:55 IST
  Created: 15-11-2019 14:55 IST
The Delhi High Court Friday denied bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the ED, saying prima facie allegations against him are serious in nature and he played active and key role in the offence. Justice Suresh Kait said that wrong message will be sent to the society if bail is granted to Chidambaram in this case.

The high court had reserved the order on November 8 on the bail petition after hearing the arguments of counsel for Chidambaram and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED had arrested him in the money laundering case on October 16.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22. The case was registered by the CBI on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money-laundering case in this regard in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

