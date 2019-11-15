International Development News
Lawyer-police clash: HC grants interim protection from arrest to two cops

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 15:05 IST
The Delhi High Court granted interim protection from arrest on Friday to two police officials who were booked in connection with the clash between lawyers and the police in Tis Hazari court earlier this month. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar sought responses of the Centre, the Delhi police, the Bar Council of India (BCI) and various other bar associations on the plea of the two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) seeking protection from arrest till a judicial inquiry into the incident was over.

The court said "no coercive action" should be taken against Kanta Prasad and Pawan Kumar, suspended after the incident, till the next date of hearing on December 23. A parking dispute between an on-duty police official and a lawyer triggered the clash between the two sides at the Tis Hazari court complex on November 2, leaving 20 security personnel and several advocates injured.

Lawyers in six district courts have been on strike since November 4 to protest against the clash. In unprecedented protests by the Delhi Police, thousands of its personnel had laid siege outside the police headquarters for 11 hours on November 5 and staged a virtual revolt sparked by two attacks on their colleagues by the lawyers.

