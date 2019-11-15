International Development News
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 5-Hong Kong campus protest showdowns loom but tension eases

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 17:29 IST
WRAPUP 5-Hong Kong campus protest showdowns loom but tension eases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The president of Hong Kong's Chinese University, which anti-government protesters have turned into a fortress stockpiled with petrol bombs and bows and arrows, threatened on Friday to call in "assistance" unless all non-students leave. But many had already left after some of them allowed the partial reopening of a key highway next to the campus, blocked by protest debris, suggesting differences of opinion in a movement which has been largely leaderless in more than five months of sometimes violent unrest.

That decision was debated by students later in the day and they started blocking the road again, leading to further chaos during the Friday night rush-hour. The hilly campus was the scene of clashes this week, with pro-democracy protesters hurling petrol bombs at police and on to the Tolo highway linking the largely rural New Territories with the Kowloon peninsula to the south and Hong Kong island beyond.

The highway partially reopened on Friday, but the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, outside the barricaded Polytechnic University where protesters have practiced firing bows and arrows and throwing petrol bombs in a half-empty swimming pool, remained closed. "I am disappointed about the decision to reopen the Tolo highway and it's not our consensus," one student who gave his name as Cheung, 18, told Reuters.

"I was asleep when they had closed-door meetings. I was worried and scared after I realized what had happened and most protesters had left. I was worried the police might storm in again because so few people are left. Some protesters from the outside have gone too far." Students and protesters have barricaded at least five campuses after four days of some of the worst violence in the former British colony for decades.

Remaining students hunkered down on the bridge over the Tolo Highway, black pirate-style freedom flags flying from lookout posts. A few on ladders with binoculars kept watching over the road. Chinese University president Rocky Tuan said in an open letter that all outsiders must leave.

"Universities are places to study, not to resolve political disputes or even a battlefield to create weapons and use force," he said. "If the university cannot continue to fulfill its basic mission and tasks, we must seek the assistance of relevant government departments to lift the current crisis."

There were only about 200 protesters there on Friday compared to at least 1,000 two days ago. One non-student protester, Fung, also 18, said he was also shocked at the decision to allow the highway to reopen.

"We couldn't stop it. I agree there's a need for better communication and coordination between CUHK protesters and non-CUHK protesters." Demonstrators paralyzed parts of Hong Kong for a fifth day on Friday, forcing schools to close and disrupting transport.

The week has also seen a marked intensification of the violence. A 70-year-old street cleaner, who had been hit in the head by one of several bricks police said had been thrown by "masked rioters", died on Thursday. On Monday, police blamed a "rioter" for dousing a man in petrol and setting him on fire. The victim is in critical condition.

On the same day, the police shot a protester in the abdomen. He is in stable condition. "We can no longer say Hong Kong is a safe city," Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung told a briefing.

Police said the Chinese University had been "taken hostage". "Rioters' violence has infiltrated into almost every corner of society and now turned the Chinese University of Hong Kong into a powder keg," police spokesman Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-Chung told a briefing.

Protesters are angry at perceived Chinese meddling in the city since it returned to Beijing rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula guaranteeing its colonial-era freedoms. China denies interfering and has blamed Western countries for stirring up trouble.

Police have kept their distance from the campuses for more than two days, saying both sides should cool off, but many observers are afraid of what will happen if and when they move in. LONDON ALTERCATION

China and Hong Kong both condemned an attack in London on Thursday by a "violent mob" on Hong Kong's justice secretary, the first direct altercation between demonstrators and a government minister. Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng, who was in London to promote Hong Kong as a "dispute resolution and deal-making hub", was targeted by a group of protesters who shouted "murderer" and "shameful".

The Hong Kong government said Cheng suffered "serious bodily harm" but gave no details. The Chinese Embassy in Britain said Cheng was "besieged and attacked by dozens of anti-China and pro-independence activists". The British police said a woman had been taken to hospital with an injury to her arm and that they were investigating but no arrests had been made.

The protests escalated in June over a now-scrapped extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial. They have since evolved into anti-China calls for greater democracy, among other demands. A few want independence.

The unrest has plunged Hong Kong into its biggest political crisis in decades and pose the gravest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. Xi said in Brazil on Thursday stopping violence was the most urgent task for Hong Kong. The demonstrations have battered the retail and tourism sectors, with widespread disruptions across the financial center and no end in sight to the violence and vandalism.

Hong Kong sank into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter, government data confirmed on Friday, with its economy shrinking by 3.2% from the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis. Video footage obtained by Reuters of the Chinese People's Liberation Army garrison headquarters near Hong Kong's Central business district showed more than a dozen troops conducting what appeared to be anti-riot drills against people pretending to be protesters carrying black umbrellas.

The PLA has stayed in the barracks since 1997 but China has warned that any attempt at independence will be crushed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai Indians retain core team, release 12 players

Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday retained its core team including veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga despite his fitness issues, while releasing 12 players. While releasing 12, the franchise, which has won record four IPL t...

Dengue: BJP councillors stage walkout from KMC session

BJP councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC on Friday staged a walkout from the monthly session of the TMC-run civic body after its chairperson Mala Roy did not allow them to raise the issue of spurt in dengue cases in the city...

Restrictions on Friday prayers in Valley's big mosques continue

Jamia Masjid, the grand mosque of Kashmir in the citys Nowhatta area, remained locked up for congregational prayers for the 15th consecutive Friday since the Centre announced abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution on Au...

Kejriwal announces free septic tank cleaning service for unauthorised colonies

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a scheme under which people in Delhis unauthorised colonies and villages can get their septic tanks cleaned free of cost. The scheme will benefit around 45 lakh people in the national capit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019