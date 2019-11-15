Cyprus says Turkey flouts international law with drill

Cyprus on Friday accused Turkey of violating international law by launching operations off the island in search of oil and gas.

"The fact that these new illegal actions of Turkey were announced on the same day that a new framework of EU sanctions took effect - is a display of extreme and provocative contempt towards international and European law," the Cypriot presidency said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)