International Development News
Development News Edition

CJI creates history by addressing HC, trail court judges through video conferencing

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 21:06 IST
CJI creates history by addressing HC, trail court judges through video conferencing
Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi created a history on Friday by reaching out through video conferencing to 650 high court judges and the country's 15,000 judicial officers facing many challenges including the "missing infrastructure" or "even reckless action from local members of the Bar". Justice Gogoi said in his speech that he always considered challenges of the job and hardships of life to be stimulating and intoxicating, making the grit and determination stronger.

An official of the apex court said that Justice Gogoi, who will demit the office of CJI on November 17, interacted with the judges of various high courts and their benches at 36 places and with judicial officers in 837 district and taluka courts across the country. Conveying a sense of satisfaction and great hope, the CJI said: "I would carry with me knowing that our institution and its processes rest on the strong shoulders of the finest citizens of my country, who have chosen to lead this life of hard work and sacrifice for the greater cause of justice."

He said during his time at the helm of the institution, he witnessed how the institution of the judiciary was "fighting against all odds on all front and how each one of you at your respective stations has kept the hope of justice resolute amidst disorder and socio-economic upheaval." "I am aware that many among you have to face daily challenges in the form of missing infrastructure or even reckless action from local members of the Bar, yet do not forget ever that you are a part of a greater narrative that has a major role in unifying and integrating the citizenry and strengthening the justice delivery architecture of the nation," the CJI said.

Justice Gogoi complimented them for working hard to bring down the 50 year and 25-year pendency figures across the board and asked them to continue the good work saying "let our flag keep flying high in the times ahead". He said each member of the judiciary was a "nation builder" and their day-to-day duties towards citizens at large and to the litigants, in particular, are all part of "one single mechanism."

"Let me assure each one of you, who has joined us today from the Districts and the outlying stations that different levels of your Institution are working towards minimizing if not eliminating your hardships and difficulties. "I for one always considered the challenges of the job and the hardships of life to be stimulating and intoxicating making the grit and determination stronger," Justice Gogoi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-European shares clock sixth weekly gain on trade cheer

European shares clocked a sixth-straight week of gains on Friday following record highs on Wall Street after bullish comments from a White House official on U.S.-China trade talks.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4, close to four-yea...

Odd-even road rationing rule ends in Delhi, number of violators dips this time

The third edition of the odd-even road rationing rule implemented due to poor air quality in Delhi ended on Friday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying a decision on extending it further will be taken on November 18. The anti-pollutio...

NFL-Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely for helmet swing

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely for attacking another player with a helmet, the National Football League NFL said on Friday. Garrett, who Cleveland selected with the first overall draft pick in 2...

Our vision is not limited to forming govt: Gadkari

The vision of the RSS and its affiliated organisations is not limited to forming government but it is more about nation-building, senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said here on Friday. He was speaking at a function organised by the Akhil Bhar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019