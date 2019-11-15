HC seeks more details from Centre on 'Blue Revolution'

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Central government to file by November 26 an additional affidavit on the implementation of guidelines for the centrally-sponsored "Blue Revolution" scheme aimed at integrated development and management of fisheries. A division bench comprising Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice M Nirmal Kumar gave the directive after the government furnished a copy of the guidelines and notification of the scheme in the court.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions, including one from "Fishermen Care", an NGO, seeking among others the implementation of the Murari Committee's recommendations to protect the life of the fishing community. On the plea related to cleaning up of the Marina Beach here and relocating vendors, the court directed the city corporation to come out with proper response and workable solution by November 26.

Though the corporation had submitted that the enumeration process under the Street Vending Act had been completed, nothing had taken place so far, it said. The bench observed it may be on account of the fact that the authorities concerned did not want to take any responsibility fearing law and order problem.

It is to be noted at this juncture as long as the Street Vending Act is there, the officials concerned are bound to implement the order and the court is also under obligation to oversee the provisions of the said Act are strictly implemented," it said.

The court said it was giving a final opportunity to the corporation to come out with a workable solution by November 26.

