Kabul: Security alert issued due to celebratory fires as Afghanistan beat WI

File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

A security alert has been issued in Afghanistan's Kabul Province on Saturday due to the possibility of celebratory fires after the national cricket team beat West Indies in a T20 international match, sources told Devdiscourse.

Played in India's Lucknow, this was the second T20 match of a 3-match series between Afghanistan and West Indies. Coming into the must-win game after losing the first T20I by 30 runs, Afghanistan did well with both bat and the ball. Medium-pacer Karim Janat became the day's top performer, picking the wickets of Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Kieron Pollard, and Keemo Paul.

The Afghan national cricket team does not play its home matches inside Afghanistan due to the ongoing security situation and the lack of international standard facilities. Even the "home" matches of Afghanistan are often played in neighboring countries like India and Sri Lanka.

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in Afghanistan and celebratory fires after victories are common. In May, Afghan police arrested dozens of fans as the national team thrashed Pakistan in a warm-up match for the cricket world cup, according to RFE/RL.

