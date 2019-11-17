International Development News
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya gangrape: Delhi court admits parents' plea seeking transfer of case to another judge

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mississauga
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 17:35 IST
Nirbhaya gangrape: Delhi court admits parents' plea seeking transfer of case to another judge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court has admitted a plea filed by the parents of 2012-gangrape victim, seeking transfer of the case to another judge. The victim's parents have sought court's direction to Tihar Jail authorities to expedite the execution of the rape convicts.

The court will hear the matter on November 25. They moved the application since the earlier two judges hearing the matter got transferred and the matter is getting adjourned continuously, the plea said.

The special fast track court, set up to hear cases of sexual harassment cases exclusively, of Patiala House Court is currently vacant and no judge has been appointed till now. The application said that victim's parents approached the court since the convicts have exhausted all legal remedies.

In December last year, the parents of Nirbhaya, the 23-old paramedic who was gang-raped in December 2012, approached the court to fast-track the procedure to hang all four convicts in the case. Supreme Court on December 12, 2018, dismissed the PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to execute the death penalty awarded to four convicts -- Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay and Akshay -- in the sensational Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped on December 16, 2012. The victim, who was severely assaulted, succumbed to injuries at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on December 29, where she had been airlifted for medical treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bolivian interim leader meets UN envoy amid violence fears

A UN envoy met with Bolivias interim president Saturday to find a way out of the countrys political crisis while the world body expressed concern the situation could spin out of control amid a rising death toll. On leaving the meeting with ...

TN trounces Vidarbha, emerges group topper

Tamil Nadu thrashed Vidarbha by 113 runs on Sunday in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament here to advance to the super league stage as the group topper. Three teams-Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Kerala- finished...

Indian man arrested for illegally carrying USD 25,000 in Nepal airport

An Indian national has been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport here for illegally possessing huge amount of foreign currency. Satyanarayan Ramacharya, 35, was held when he was about to board a Dubai-bound Oman Air flight on Satur...

UPDATE 3-Saudi Aramco in race for IPO record with $1.7 trillion top value

Saudi Aramco is worth up to 1.7 trillion at the price range set by the oil giant on Sunday, below the 2 trillion sought by Saudis crown prince but putting it in the running to become the worlds biggest IPO.Aramco cannot sell its shares dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019