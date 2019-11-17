Justice Ravi Ranjan takes oath as new CJ for Jharkhand HC

Justice Ravi Ranjan took oath on Sunday as the new chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court. Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Ranjan at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, several judges and senior government officials attended the swearing-in ceremony. The post of the chief justice of Jharkhand High Court was lying vacant after the elevation of former chief justice Aniruddha Bose to the Supreme Court earlier this year.

