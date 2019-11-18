Justice Bobde takes oath as next CJI

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was on Monday administered oath as the 47th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Justice Bobde, 63, succeeds Justice Ranjan Gogoi who demitted office on Sunday.

Justice Bobde will have a tenure of around 17 months and would demit office on April 23, 2021.

