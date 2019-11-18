International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-China calls on U.S. to 'stop flexing muscles' in South China Sea

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 10:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 10:57 IST
UPDATE 2-China calls on U.S. to 'stop flexing muscles' in South China Sea

China on Monday called on the U.S. military to stop flexing its muscles in the South China Sea and to avoid adding "new uncertainties" over Taiwan, during high-level talks that underscored tension between the world's two largest economies. The remarks by Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe to U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, recounted by a Chinese spokesman, came just two weeks after a top White House official denounced Chinese "intimidation" in the busy waterway.

It also came a day after Esper publicly accused Beijing of "increasingly resorting to coercion and intimidation to advance its strategic objectives" in the region. During closed-door talks on the sidelines of a gathering of defence ministers in Bangkok, Wei urged Esper to "stop flexing muscles in the South China Sea and to not provoke and escalate tensions in the South China Sea," the spokesman, Wu Qian, said.

China claims almost all the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea, where it has established military outposts on artificial islands. However, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims to parts of the sea. The United States accuses China of militarising the South China Sea and trying to intimidate Asian neighbours who might want to exploit trillion of dollars worth of oil and gas reserves.

The U.S. Navy regularly vexes China by conducting what it calls "freedom of navigation" operations by ships close to islands China occupies in the South China Sea. Asked specifically what Wei sought for the United States to do differently, and whether that included halting such freedom of navigation operations, Wu said: "We (call on) the U.S. side to stop intervening in the South China Sea and stop military provocation in the South China Sea."

CHINESE CARRIER TRANSIT Despite warm words exchanged in front of reporters, Wei and Esper also discussed the thorny issues, including Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, which has seen months of anti-government protests.

They also talks about democratic Taiwan, which is claimed by China as a wayward province and is the Communist Party's most sensitive and important territorial issue. Fenghe underscored to Esper China's position that it would "not tolerate any Taiwan independence incident," Wu said, adding that it opposed any official or military contact with Taiwan.

China has in the past threatened to attack if Taiwan, set to hold a presidential election next year, moves towards independence. "The Chinese side also requires the U.S. side to carefully handle the Taiwan related-issue and to not add new uncertainties to the Strait," Wu said.

The exchange came a day after news that China sailed a carrier group into the sensitive Taiwan Strait, led by its first domestically built aircraft carrier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

10 killed in road accident in Bikaner

Ten people were killed and 22 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthans Bikaner district on Monday, police said. Earlier, police had put the death toll at 14.The accident took place early in the morning in Dungar...

Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck petition for release of Snyder cut version of 'Justice League'

Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck have joined the chorus for demanding the Snyder cut version of their film Justice League. Fans of the DC Extended Universe DCEU long believe that an original cut from director Zack Snyder of the 2017 film exists an...

Heavy deployment of police outside JNU ahead of protest march to Parliament

In the wake of a protest march to Parliament by the JNU Students Union against hostel fee hike, heavy police deployment was made outside the universitys campus on Monday. The agitation comes on the first day of the Parliaments Winter Sessio...

UPDATE 1-Pope Francis to reunite with cousin on visit to Thailand

In a remote Catholic school in Thailand, Sister Ana Rosa Sivori, 77, kneels in a chapel to pray at the beginning of the school day. The Catholic nun is also counting down the days when she will be reunited with her cousin, Pope Francis.Or, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019