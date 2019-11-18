International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-N.Korean vice foreign minister heads to Russia - Russian embassy in Pyongyang

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pyongyang
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 12:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 11:59 IST
UPDATE 1-N.Korean vice foreign minister heads to Russia - Russian embassy in Pyongyang
Image Credit: Wikimedia

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui travelled to Russia on Monday, the Russian embassy in Pyongyang said, in what Japan's Kyodo news agency reported could be a visit to discuss efforts to negotiate an agreement with the United States. Choe has been at the forefront of negotiations the United States hopes will lead to North Korea's dismantling of its nuclear and missile programmes, in exchange for the lifting of punishing international sanctions.

The talks have made no significant progress since a second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un collapsed in Vietnam in February, even though the two leaders agreed in June to reopen them. North Korean state media made no mention of Choe's trip to Russia.

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora saw off Choe at Sunan International Airport for her visit to Russia on Monday, the embassy said in a post on its Facebook page. It did not mention why Choe was visiting Russia. Kyodo, without citing sources, said Choe could be looking to discuss the U.S. negotiations on her trip to Russia. Russia has been involved in efforts to press North Korea to disarm and was for years involved in so-called six-party talks, which collapsed in 2008.

This month, North Korea said it had turned down a U.S. offer for more talks, saying it was not interesting if they were aimed at "appeasing us" ahead of a year-end deadline Kim has set for the United States to show more flexibility. While North Korea wants sanctions lifted, the United States has insisted Kim must dismantle his nuclear weapons programme first.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

China stocks rise after interbank lending rate cut

China stocks ended Monday firmer, as investors hoped for more stimulus measures to shore up the slowing economy after a interbank lending rate cut. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8, to 3,907.93, while the Shanghai Composite Index added ...

Maniesh Paul to voice Kristoff in Hindi version of 'Frozen 2'

Actor Maniesh Paul will be dubbing for the character of Kristoff in the Hindi version of Frozen 2. The actor joins Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra, who will be lending their voices to the two leads -- Elsa and Anna, respectively,...

No need of odd-even scheme now as pollution levels down: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said there is no need of the odd-even road rationing scheme now as the pollution levels have come down. The Delhi government brought the scheme into effect from November 4 as the citys air quality pl...

Ahead of Sonia-Pawar meet, Uddhav defers Nov 24 Ayodhya visit

A day after the NCP core committee resolved to form an alternative government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has put off his November 24 visit to Ayodhya, a Sena leader said on Monday. NCP president Sharad Pawar is expect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019