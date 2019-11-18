International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 11-Hong Kong protesters pinned back on campus amid fears of crackdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 15:38 IST
UPDATE 11-Hong Kong protesters pinned back on campus amid fears of crackdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong police laid siege to a university on Monday, firing rubber bullets and tear gas to pin back anti-government protesters armed with petrol bombs and other weapons and stop them from fleeing amid fears of a bloody crackdown. Dozens, choking on the tear gas, tried to leave the Polytechnic University by breaking through police lines after a night of mayhem in the Chinese-ruled city in which roads were blocked, a bridge set on fire and a police officer was shot by a bow and arrow.

Many protesters, dressed in regular clothes and without gas masks, made runs for it, dodging tear gas canisters and sponge grenades, only to be forced back inside. Some were arrested, tackled to the ground, as others scrambled and tripped over barricades and fences as police pointed guns at them and threw punches.

"The police might not storm the campus but it seems like they are trying to catch people as they attempt to run," Democratic lawmaker Hui Chi-fung told Reuters. "It's not optimistic now. They might all be arrested on campus. Lawmakers and school management are trying to liaise with the police but failed."

Police said officers had been deployed "on the periphery" of the campus for a week, appealing to "rioters" to leave. "All our warnings were ignored," they said in a statement. "Our message was loud and clear, the violence has escalated to rioting."

They said "toxic and dangerous chemicals" had been stolen from the university laboratory. "We must warn that the university campus has become a powder keg where danger is far beyond what we can estimate," police said.

Police arrested 154 people aged between 13 and 54 over the weekend. Dan, a 19-year-old on the campus, burst into tears as he said the protesters had been trapped for too long.

"We need all Hong Kongers to know we need help," he said. "I don't know how much longer we can go on like this. We may need international help." THIRTY-EIGHT HURT

One 24-year-old protester, who gave his name as "Be Patient", said he nearly suffocated in the crush. "We couldn't move at all. The police didn't stop ... they still used rubber bullet and sponge rounds to attack us. We're talking about a distance of one meter."

There were also running battles in the nearby commercial area of Nathan Road where activists stopped traffic and forced shopping malls and stores to shut. Police said a car tried to hit an officer in the nearby Yau Ma Tei district on Sunday night, reversing and trying again. Police fired a shot and the driver fled.

Thirty-eight people were wounded overnight on Sunday, the Hospital Authority said. Reuters witnesses saw some protesters suffering from burns from chemicals in jets fired from police water cannons. Police said they fired three live rounds when "rioters" attacked two officers who were attempting to arrest a woman. No one was wounded and the woman escaped amid a dramatic escalation of the unrest that has plunged the Asian financial hub into chaos for almost six months.

Demonstrators are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in Hong Kong's promised freedoms when the then British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997. They say they are responding to excessive use of force by police. China says it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula granting Hong Kong autonomy, while the city's police deny accusations of brutality and say they show utmost restraint.

China's foreign ministry said on Monday no one should underestimate its will to protect its sovereignty. "If you are viewing the facts with an impartial view you can see that what is happening in Hong Kong is no longer a simple demonstration, it is a handful of violent criminals conducting violence against civilians," ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a briefing.

Chinese soldiers in a base close to the university were seen on Sunday monitoring developments at the university with binoculars, some dressed in riot gear. Chinese troops in shorts and T-shirts, some carrying red plastic buckets or brooms, emerged from their barracks on Saturday in a rare public appearance to help clean up debris.

Chinese troops have appeared on Hong Kong's streets only once since 1997, to help clear up after a typhoon last year. The unrest poses the gravest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. Beijing denies interfering in Hong Kong's affairs and has blamed Western countries for stirring up unrest.

The Hong Kong government invoked a colonial-era emergency law in October banning faced masks commonly used by protesters. The High Court ruled on Monday the ban was unconstitutional and police said they would suspend all such prosecutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-European stocks stall as auto tariff worries weigh

A bidding war for stock exchange operator Euronext and gains in defensive stocks propped up European markets on Monday, although doubts on whether or not the United States will impose tariffs on EU carmakers weighed on shares. Europes bench...

Cricket-Instagram post earns ban for Australian female player

Hobart Hurricanes wicketkeeper Emily Smith has been suspended for a year for posting the Womens Big Bash League teams line-up on social media an hour before its scheduled release, Cricket Australia said on Monday. The ban, nine months of wh...

Resolve Unnao farmers' demands without using force: Mayawati to UP govt

BSP president Mayawati on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to resolve the demand of the protesting farmers in Unnao district for adequate compensation for their land acquired for an upcoming township and desist from using force aga...

Replacing Pratt engines in IndiGo fleet by end of January a challenge - CEO

Replacing all Pratt Whitney engines on IndiGos fleet of almost 100 Airbus planes by Jan. 31, as ordered by Indias aviation watchdog, will be challenging but the airline aims to complete the work, its chief executive officer said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019