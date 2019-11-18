International Development News
Development News Edition

Maldives lawmakers dismiss Chief Justice and senior judge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Malé
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 17:52 IST
Maldives lawmakers dismiss Chief Justice and senior judge

Maldives lawmakers voted on Monday to dismiss the Chief Justice and a Supreme Court judge - a move the government said was part of an overhaul of the judiciary, but the opposition branded an attack on the independence of the courts. Lawmakers said they were acting on the recommendation of the parliament-appointed judicial watchdog which said this month that some of the top court's judges had violated the constitution and "usurped the powers of parliament".

There was no immediate comment from Chief Justice Ahmed Abdulla Didi, the judge, Adam Mohamed Abdulla, or their offices. Amnesty International said in 2018 that it was concerned about the lack of judicial independence in the Indian Ocean nation, but did not immediately issue a statement about Monday's vote.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih came to power in September 2018, promising to improve law enforcement and end what he called corruption in the country's institutions. Two months later, the Judicial Service Commission watchdog launched an investigation into senior judges.

Last month it said it had found 17 instances where the top court's judges had "violated the constitution or usurped the powers of parliament of independent state institutions". Those violations, it said, included the suspension of dozens of lawyers after they called for judicial reforms and a ruling which stripped a dozen lawmakers of their seats after they joined the then opposition, now ruling party, in 2017.

The Supreme Court and its judges have not commented during th4e course of the investigation. The watchdog said the Chief Justice's office had received a copy of the report but returned it. The chairman of the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party, Hassan Latheef, said the vote was a milestone in its reform efforts. "I believe, we still do have enormous work to shape up a modern judiciary, " he told Reuters.

Opposition lawmaker Adam Shareef said he accepted there were problems with the judicial system. "But we believe that the dismissal of the Chief Justice is against the spirit of the constitution," he added. "The current government with its huge majority is meddling in the judiciary," he added.

A total of 69 mostly ruling party lawmakers voted to impeach the chief justice and the judge, MPs and officials said, more than the two-thirds majority needed in the 87-member house to push the motion through under the constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Dutch prosecutors to investigate racial abuse at soccer match

Dutch prosecutors on Monday said they had opened an investigation into possible racist abuse which led to the rare suspension of a soccer match in the Netherlands second division a day earlier.The FC Den Bosch-Excelsior Rotterdam game was s...

CORRECTED-Nissan recalls nearly 400,000 vehicles over braking system defect (Nov. 16)

Japans Nissan Motor Co Ltd has said it is recalling 394,025 cars in the United States over a braking system defect, causing concerns that a brake fluid leak could potentially lead to a fire. The leak into internal circuit boards will trigge...

Return of the ring: stolen Oscar Wilde friendship band recovered

Oxford University said on Monday a golden ring given by Irish author Oscar Wilde to a close friend will be returned almost two decades after it was stolen from Magdalen College where he studied. Dutch art detective Arthur Brand recovered th...

UPDATE 3-Leaked Chinese government documents show details of Xinjiang clampdown-NYT

A trove of leaked Chinese government documents reveals details of its clampdown on Uighurs and other Muslims in the countrys western Xinjiang region under President Xi Jinping, the New York Times reported.United Nations experts and activist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019