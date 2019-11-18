DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 18

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18 ** DELHI - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan Lyonpo Tandi Dorji will be visiting India (to Nov. 23).

** KIEV - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis will visit Ukraine (to Nov. 19). ** MOSCOW - Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei visits Moscow, meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss NATO activities in the region and issues of arms control. ** TORONTO - Jordan's King Abdullah II will visit Canada, and meets the country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for talks in Ottawa - 1330 GMT.

WELLINGTON - Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand (to Nov. 23). MARSHALL ISLANDS – Parliament Election. BRUSSELS – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid give joint news conference after their meeting - 0900 GMT.

PARIS – Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris – 1200 GMT. VUKOVAR, Croatia – 28th anniversary of Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's Independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to rubble in a brutal three-month siege. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 ** BEIJING - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets his Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing - 0300 GMT. ** KIEV - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visits Kiev, meets President Volodymyr Zelenskiy - 1500 GMT. ** KIEV - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy - 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Bahraini counterpart Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa. ** ZAGREB - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic hold news conference on the sidelines of the European People's Party Congress in Zagreb - 1530 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for bilateral talks at the chancellery in Berlin - 0815 GMT. BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day.

BANGKOK - Pope Francis meets Thai king Vajiralongkorn during his official visit to Thailand. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. BANGKOK - Pope Francis attends welcome ceremony by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and will give a speech on the second day of his visit.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

** VILNIUS - Poland President Andrzej Duda and his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda and officials from Ukraine, Belarus and Latvia, attend a state burial for 19th century insurgency leaders against Russia. BELGRADE – Macedonia's President Stevo Pendarovski visits Serbia. Pendarovski is scheduled to meet top officials and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic. NAGOYA, Japan - Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya (to Nov. 23).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov. 26). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24 VILNIUS – Governor General of Canada Julie Payette to visit Lithuania (to Nov 26). GUINEA-BISSAU – Presidential election.

TOKYO - Pope Francis departs for Nagasaki to speak at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park and hold a Holy Mass - 2200 GMT. TOKYO - Pope Francis arrives in Tokyo from Hiroshima ahead of his Tokyo agenda, including meeting Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 1310 GMT.

SWITZERLAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 ** BUSAN, South Korea - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte heads to Busan to join a commemorative summit of ASEAN and South Korea and will meet the country's leader President Moon Jae-in.

WARSAW – Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to visit Poland. WASHINGTON DC – U.S. President Donald Trump meets Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at the White House.

GLOBAL - International day for the elimination of violence against women. TOKYO - Pope Francis to meet Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

TOKYO - Pope Francis meets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, authorities, and the Diplomatic Corps at the prime minister's office. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

TALLINN - Governor General of Canada Julie Payette to visit Estonia (to Nov. 28). MUMBAI, India - 11th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 ** VILNIUS - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes an official visit to Lithuania and meets Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda - 0600 GMT.

STRASBOURG, France - President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen gives a speech in Strasbourg, ahead of the crucial vote from EU lawmakers on her college of commissioners - 0800 GMT. NAMIBIA – Referendum election.

NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY DECEMBER 1 KUWAIT CITY, MUSCAT - The Duke of Cambridge is to make a solo visit to Kuwait and Oman (to Dec. 4). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY DECEMBER 2 ** LONDON – US President Donald Trump will visit Britain for NATO's 70th anniversary summit. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Dec. 3).

TIRANA – The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, will travel to Tirana, Albania (to Dec. 3). MADRID - World leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 UN climate change conference (COP25) (to Nov. 13).

TIRANA – President of the European Parliament David Sassoli to travel to Tirana, Albania (to Dec. 3). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3 ** LONDON - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan to meet EU leaders for Syria talks at NATO summit (to Dec. 4).

LONDON - NATO Heads of State and Government will meet in London (to Dec. 4). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

BRATISLAVA - OSCE holds Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Dec. 6). VIENNA - 177th Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 DOMINICA – Dominican House of Assembly Election.

VIENNA - 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting. BRATISLAVA, Slovakia - Foreign ministers of members of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe meet for their annual Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Nov. 6). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron hosts the Normandy summit, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, to discuss steps to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12 ALGERIA - President's election. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders gather in Brussels for a summit (to Nov. 13). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22 UZBEKISTAN - Uzbekistani Legislative Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, January 11 TAIWAN - Taiwanese Legislative Yuan election.

TAIWAN – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

