International Development News
Development News Edition

CORRECTED-Myanmar judge extends sentences for poets jailed for mocking military

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Naypyitaw
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 21:09 IST
CORRECTED-Myanmar judge extends sentences for poets jailed for mocking military
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Myanmar judge on Monday extended the sentences of a troupe of satirical performers jailed for mocking the military, in a case that has raised a new concern about freedom of expression. Seven members of the Peacock Generation troupe were arrested in April after taking part in Thangyat, a centuries-old form of poetry and performance that pokes fun at the flaws and foibles of the social and political system.

During live shows and a Facebook broadcast, they criticized the army's continued role in politics and shared pictures of a dog in a military jacket. Five members of the troupe were sentenced last month to a year in jail with hard labor for undermining the armed forces.

A court in the commercial capital of Yangon on Monday added another year under the same charge. The performers are being sued in multiple townships. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning the poets will serve an additional 18 days in prison, lawyer San San Myint told Reuters.

A sixth performer was sentenced to a year with hard labor, while another was acquitted. Some of them are facing additional charges under the Telecommunications Act which covers online defamation.

The performers all denied any wrongdoing. Two military spokesmen did not answer phone calls seeking comment.

The military ruled with an iron fist for nearly 50 years until a gradual transition to democracy began in 2011 under a constitution drafted with the supervision of the generals, which gives them significant powers over a civilian government. Human rights group Amnesty International condemned the judge's ruling as "a relentless assault on freedom of expression".

"These new convictions against the Peacock Generation are signs of a relentless assault on freedom of expression in Myanmar," Nicholas Bequelin of Amnesty International said in a statement. "It is ludicrous that these performers have yet to face even more charges and jail terms in the future. The authorities must end this madness and release them all immediately and without conditions."

Zeyar Lwin, one of the poets, addressed reporters outside the court in a blue prison uniform, his feet shackled. "The military, which sues and imprisons people, is an institution with no dignity," he said.

"Such an institution with no dignity is a villain for our country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Portuguese foundation launches world's largest cancer award

Portugals Champalimaud Foundation announced on Monday the worlds largest annual prize, worth 1 million euros, for research and clinical practices aiming to control or eradicate cancer.Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, stocks ease on fresh doubts on trade deal

The dollar slipped and global equity markets traded little changed on Monday, halting a rally that lifted a key index to just under a new high, after a media report cast fresh doubts on reaching phase one of a U.S.-China trade deal. The saf...

Suspended Heat G Waiters visits Syracuse, Boeheim

Suspended Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters paid a visit to his former college coach as he works his way through a 10-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Waiters was spotted at Syracuses game against Seattle on Saturday and eve...

Nusrat Jahan's health condition improves, released from hospital

Actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan were discharged from hospital on Monday evening, a day after she was admitted with complains of respiratory trouble. Jahan was released after her health condition showed significant improvement, a senior offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019