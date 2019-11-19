China's state council appoints new police chief in Hong Kong

China's state council, or cabinet, has appointed Tang Ping-keung, also known as Chris Tang, as the new police chief of Hong Kong, state news agency Xinhua said.

The appointment follows the retirement of Stephen Lo from the position. It comes as police in the Asian financial hub clash with protesters in pro-democracy demonstrations that have run for months.

