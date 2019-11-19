International Development News
Development News Edition

Restrictions in Kashmir: Aware about seriousness of issue, says SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 18:23 IST
Restrictions in Kashmir: Aware about seriousness of issue, says SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it was aware of the "seriousness" of issues related to the imposition of various restrictions following the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. A three-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said this when senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for one of the intervenors who has raised the issue of restrictions in Kashmir, argued that government has delayed the matter, which relates to rights of citizens, by taking adjournments.

The bench expressed its displeasure that neither Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing Jammu and Kashmir administration in the matter, nor any additional solicitor general were present during the hearing when the arguments commenced. "We are making it clear that on no grounds the matter will be adjourned. We will appreciate if the solicitor general appears in the matter and argues," the bench, also comprising justices R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai, said.

"We are aware of the seriousness of the issue," the bench said. Later, in the post-lunch session, two additional solicitor generals were present in the court for the hearing.

Dave said that from August to October, nothing happened in the matter pending before the apex court as the government took adjournments despite the fact that restrictions are imposed for over three months. When the bench asked Dave whether he was criticising the court for the delay in hearing the matter, the senior counsel said he was against the approach of the government.

"This is too serious a matter. The Supreme Court is showing the seriousness and rightly so by hearing it," he said. Dave said courts are the "supreme protector" of rights of citizens in the country and the apex court has always stood up to protect the rights of the people.

He said that rights of around seven million people in the valley are important and the government cannot justify these "blanket restrictions" by saying that these have been imposed as Kashmir has been affected by terrorism. "Arguments on the part of the state that all these actions are due to long time terrorism in Kashmir has to be rejected. This cannot come in the way of liberty and rights of the citizens. Tomorrow, they may say that in Naxal-affected areas, restrictions will be imposed. Can the state do this? They cannot take shelter under terror incidents," he said.

Dave referred to the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and said no such restrictions have been imposed there. "One restriction was imposed in Hong Kong that protesters cannot wear masks and that was struck down yesterday by the Supreme Court there", he said.

He argued that affidavit filed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in the matter is "very casual" and they have not mentioned any "hardcore facts" to justify their decisions to impose these restrictions. "How can they impose such kind of restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC (power to issue order in cases of nuisance of apprehended danger)? It was unheard of in the history of the country," he said.

Dave also argued that the authorities cannot say in their affidavit that since this is a matter related to security, the court should "stay its hand off". "The government has said that please do not intervene in the matter because it is about national security issue," he said and added that government has sought adjournments in the case on this ground also.

"No, they have not said this before us," the bench said. To this, Dave said, "Not before this bench but government has said this before this institution."

Referring to Constituent Assembly debates, he said that B R Ambedkar had highlighted the significance of Article 32 of the Constitution which deals with right to move the Supreme Court for enforcement of rights. "He (Ambedkar) had faith in this institution that whatever may happen in Parliament, this court will stood up to protect the rights of the citizens," he said.

The arguments in the case remained inconclusive and would continue on Thursday. Several petitions have been filed in the apex court against the restrictions, including on communication and internet, imposed in Kashmir following the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5.

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court is separetly hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate the provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Palm oil producers to set up fund to fight critics

Palm oil producers will set up a joint fund to counter critics of the industry, a Malaysian government official said on Tuesday, amid growing scrutiny of a commodity which is accused of causing widespread environmental damage.The cultivatio...

With Last Dance of the Dead, Yemeni artist paints message for France

Three dangling bodies painted against a blood-red background shocked passersby in central Paris on Tuesday after a Yemeni artist unveiled a mural to denounce French arms sales to the Saudi-led coalition fighting in his homeland. The three-m...

Mexican president says latest foreign investment data positive

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the latest data on foreign direct investment to Mexico, which would be published later on Tuesday, was positive and showed continuing growth in inflows.Theyre going to surprise people,...

Kiran Bedi "appears to be sister" of Hitler, says Puducherry CM

Kiran Bedi appears to be sister of Hitler, says Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, slams her style of functioning....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019