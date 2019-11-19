HIGHLIGHTS-Hundreds of protesters leave Hong Kong university, many remain

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that about 100 protesters remained inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus that has been sealed off by police.

Following is the latest news from the protests: - 7:44 p.m. on Monday (1144 GMT): China's ambassador to Britain accuses London of taking sides in the protests by criticising the police and government.

- 7:57 p.m. on Monday (1157 GMT): The European Commission says violence in response to protests is unacceptable and calls on law enforcement authorities to keep action "strictly proportionate". - 1:24 a.m. (1724 GMT): More than 100 people are allowed to leave the Polytechnic University, having been trapped there since Sunday night, broadcaster RTHK reports.

- 4:02 a.m. (2002 GMT): The United State is "gravely concerned" about the deepening unrest, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says. - 6 a.m. (2200 GMT): The Transport Department says Whampoa, Tsim Sha Tsui, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hung Hom and University subway stations are closed, while Hung Hom Cross Harbour Tunnel cannot be opened soon.

- 7:36 a.m. (2336 GMT): China's top legislature says Hong Kong courts have no power to rule on the constitutionality of the city's legislation with regards to Basic Law, according to Xinhua, after a Hong Kong court overturned a ban on face masks. - 8:32 a.m. (0032 GMT): Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she has confidence in new police chief Chris Tang.

- 9:27 a.m. (0127 GMT): New police chief Tang takes office warning that "fake news" was undermining his force's prestige. - 9:56 a.m. (0156 GMT): Lam says she hopes the Hong Kong Polytechnic University stand-off can be resolved peacefully and says she told police to handle it humanely.

- 10:49 a.m. (0249 GMT): About 30 protesters walk out of the Polytechnic University campus, surrendering to police and seeking help from paramedics, broadcaster RTHK reports. - 10:55 a.m. (0255 GMT): Some passenger trains between mainland China and Hong Kong were suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday, China's Global Times reports.

- 11:18 a.m. (0318 GMT): The judiciary says all hearings of the Lands Tribunal and the Labour Tribunal are adjourned. - 12:54 p.m. (0454 GMT): The Immigration Department says both it and the police have been upholding "professionalism" in duties, after rumours of a dispute between officers.

- 1:10 p.m. (0510 GMT): The city's Education Bureau says all primary schools, secondary schools and some special schools will resume classes on Wednesday, while kindergartens will be closed until Nov. 24. - 1:35 p.m. (0535 GMT): Riot police put a quick end to another lunchtime protest in the central business district, ordering office workers to disperse.

- 3:13 p.m. (0713 GMT): China's foreign ministry says its government will continue to support Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam and is determined to safeguard its sovereignty. - 3:55 p.m. (0755 GMT): More than 8,000 petrol bombs have been found at Chinese University, South China Morning Post reports.

- 4:25 p.m. (0825 GMT): Police say they have arrested around 1,100 people, including 600 who left Polytechnic University's campus voluntarily as of 3 p.m. this afternoon. Police fired 1,458 tear gas and 1,391 rounds of rubber bullets on Monday. - 4:30 p.m. (0830 GMT): Police say more than 3,900 petrol bombs were seized in Chinese University, the highest number recorded in one single location.

- 4:31 p.m. (0831 GMT): Parents of students at Polytechnic University stage a sit-in demonstration near the campus and call on the government to stop labelling their children "rioters". - 5:06 p.m. (0906 GMT): Hong Kong's Red Cross says a First Aid Services Team of 14 staff and volunteers entered the campus to help anyone in need.

- 5:21 p.m. (0921 GMT): Political group Demosisto says the city's High Court refused to allow its leader Joshua Wong to leave Hong Kong for Europe, claiming he may abscond. - 6:15 p.m. (1015 GMT): The U.N. human rights office said that some Hong Kong demonstrators' resorting to extreme violence, including against police, was "deeply regrettable and cannot be condoned" and voiced concern that the situation could deteriorate further.

- 08:22 p.m. (1222 GMT): The Hospital Authority says 235 people, aged 15-66, were injured and sent to hospital in the past day with 1 critical and 12 in serious condition. - 08:58 p.m. (12.58 GMT) The Hong Kong Bar Association, representing barristers, said comments by the National People's Congress undermined the "high degree of autonomy granted under the Basic Law", the mini-constitution which sets the ground rules for the city after its return to rule in 1997.

- 09:03 p.m. (1303 GMT): Senior management and teachers of Polytechnic University said in a statement that they continue to make their utmost efforts to persuade people staying on campus to leave. They have requested police not to enter the campus for the time being.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)