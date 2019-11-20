Former White House aide felt no pressure to resign over impeachment
Former senior White House aide Timothy Morrison said on Tuesday he resigned from the National Security Council of his own volition and felt no pressure to resign, and he did not fear retaliation for his testimony in the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry.
In his opening statement at a public hearing, Morrison also said he did not know the identity of a whistleblower whose report helped start the inquiry.
He added the United States must continue to support Ukraine, with support from both Republicans and Democrats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
