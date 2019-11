BRIEF-Australia & The United States Hold Talks On Critical Minerals & Rare Earths Ties

MINISTER FOR RESOURCES & NORTHERN AUSTRALIA, MATT CANAVAN: * MINISTER FOR RESOURCES & NORTHERN AUSTRALIA, MATT CANAVAN SAYS HELD TALKS WITH US COMMERCE SECRETARY, WILBUR ROSS & OTHER OFFICIALS IN WASHINGTON DC

* MINISTER FOR RESOURCES AND NORTHERN AUSTRALIA SAYS TALKS WITH WASHINGTON TO STRENGTHEN US-AUSTRALIA TIES ON CRITICAL MINERALS AND RARE EARTHS * AUSTRALIAN MINISTER SAYS AGREED THAT EACH COUNTRY’S EXPORT FINANCE AGENCIES WILL WORK AT FINANCING POTENTIAL CRITICAL MINERALS, RARE EARTHS PROJECTS

* AUSTRALIAN MINISTER SAYS GROWING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRITICAL MINERALS GIVES SCOPE FOR AUSTRALIAN MINERS TO MEET DEMAND IN KEY ECONOMIES SUCH AS U.S. * AUSTRALIAN MINISTER SAYS US-AUSTRALIA CRITICAL MINERALS DIALOGUE ALSO AGREED TO PLAN FOR ANOTHER FOLLOW-UP MEETING IN FEBRUARY 2020

