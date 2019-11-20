International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Swedbank pledges prompt release of money laundering probe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 14:27 IST
UPDATE 1-Swedbank pledges prompt release of money laundering probe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Swedbank pledged on Wednesday to conclude an internal probe into alleged money laundering at the Swedish lender by early next year and said it was unaware of any breaches of U.S. sanctions after a broadcaster alleged such a lapse. "If there has been unethical behavior... we should, of course, get the bottom of it," Swedbank CEO Jens Henriksson said in a statement.

"The internal investigation is expected to be concluded in early 2020," he said, adding "conclusions from the investigation will be communicated". Henriksson makes the statement after Sweden's public service broadcaster (SVT) reported on Wednesday, in a program aired on its website, that Swedbank may have violated U.S. sanctions against Russia, citing an unidentified Wall Street source.

Swedbank, whose shares were down 3% at 0830 GMT, lagging peers, said it was not aware of such a violation. In its report, SVT alleged Swedbank transferred more than 1 million euros ($1.1 million) from Russian arms firm Kalashnikov Group to a U.S. subsidiary through the business network of a Russian oligarch who is a shareholder in Kalashnikov.

Speaking to SVT, Henriksson said: "I'm going to take this information and give it to our investigators and that we'll take a closer look at it." He declined to confirm the existence of such customers. Kalashnikov's Russia-based parent company is on a U.S sanctions list after Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Kalashnikov's U.S-based subsidiary is permitted to sell arms it produces in the United States on condition it receives no financial transfers from its Russian parent, according to SVT. A Kalashnikov spokeswoman declined to comment on the SVT report.

($1 = 0.9042 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Thai court bars rising opposition leader from parliament

Thailands Constitutional Court on Wednesday disqualified outspoken opposition party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit as a member of parliament after finding him guilty of violating election law. Thanathorn, 40, the leader of the progres...

UPDATE 1-Swedbank pledges prompt release of money laundering probe

Swedbank pledged on Wednesday to conclude an internal probe into alleged money laundering at the Swedish lender by early next year and said it was unaware of any breaches of U.S. sanctions after a broadcaster alleged such a lapse. If there ...

The Leading Reading School in India Vidyashilp Academy Hosts Acclaimed Author Sudha Murty

Renowned author and philanthropist Mrs. Sudha Murty recently visited Vidyashilp Academy. The leading Reading School in India, Vidyashilp Academy, had the honor of receiving the acclaimed author at the school on the 6th of November 2019.Mrs....

BS VI emission norms to create headwinds for CV sector: India Ratings

Rating agency India Ratings and Research on Wednesday said the implementation of the BS-VI emission norms from April 1, 2020, could create short-term headwinds for the commercial vehicle CV segment. Considering the sharp year-on-year fall i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019